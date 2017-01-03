Top 10 Stories of 2016: #4 - Gasoline leaks into Town Creek

On Sunday, Aug. 14, an odor of gasoline was wafting around the downtown area and after investigating the odor, a sheen of gasoline was found on Town Creek. Later that day, the gasoline was found to be leaking from a small hole in a pump at Tyler's Short Stop at 714 E. Main St. More than 1,000 gallons of gasoline were estimated to have leaked from the pump into the soil below the business and in front of the business.

