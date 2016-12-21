Top 10 Stories of 2016: #3 - Tornado outbreak surprises area
On Aug. 24, Van Wert was prepared to get some heavy rain late in the afternoon, but what residents got instead was four tornadoes in a surprise outbreak. It all started when a tornado struck Kokomo, Indiana, and the storm continued heading east producing tornadoes along the way.
