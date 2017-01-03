Top 10 Stories of 2016: #2 - Missing person's investigation leads to Middle Point

On Wednesday, Oct. 5, the Village of Middle Point became the focus of the area's attention when the Van Wert Police Department and Van Wert County Sheriff's Office conducted an investigation at 304 S. Adams St. and fields around Middle Point. The investigation was kept tight-lipped until its conclusion on Friday, Oct. 7, when it was finally announced that it was in relation to a missing person's investigation for Kori Glossett.

