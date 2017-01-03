Stories to Watch in 2017
Already mentioned in the Top 10 stories of 2016 were the changes City Council has enacted and the steps towards economic development by the city and county. With the final vote on the alcohol ordinance amendment still to take place in January, City Council will still capture headlines in 2017.
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Taco bell closed
|7 min
|Allhellnaww
|4
|Josh Schmidt (Aug '13)
|11 min
|BigMacInYourMouth
|7
|Lawyer?
|15 min
|BigMacInYourMouth
|14
|josh schmidt (Oct '11)
|49 min
|The one
|5
|Big Girlz
|51 min
|Frickers girl
|4
|Senior care in Van Wert
|3 hr
|Treat them right
|8
|Go Funds me
|5 hr
|perfect
|26
