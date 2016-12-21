Playing in the snow
With the first significant snow accumulation of the season, local residents took to the hills at the Van Wert Reservoir on Sunday afternoon to do some sledding and snowboarding. As of 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Van Wert was sitting on 3 1/2 inches of snow and was still expected to receive a combination of a snow/rain mix and some freezing drizzle.
