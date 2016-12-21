Mother teaches spirit of Christmas to daughter
Van Wert resident Samantha Overmyer has a 3-year-old daughter who has been asking for days when she will get her Christmas presents. To teach her daughter, Lea, that the Christmas season is about giving, Overmyer decided to start Lotions for Love, a Christmas project to collect unused, nice smelling lotions for hospice patients.
