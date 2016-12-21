Kasich vetoes Ohio bill slowing green energy development
Iberdrola Renewables built these wind turbines as part of the Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert, Ohio. Gov. Kasich's veto of a bill delaying state mandates on renewable energy is only the first step toward developing more wind farms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O.D'd
|1 hr
|Anton lavey
|2
|133 Bistro
|2 hr
|Standard atmosphere
|11
|Stench
|2 hr
|Starlaker
|5
|dont show yur face
|3 hr
|Yum Yum
|2
|Trump plans cut 30% J.P. Morgan
|4 hr
|Starlaker
|1
|Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill
|5 hr
|Mr Green Jeans
|10
|Van Crest of Van Wert
|5 hr
|Hair Pile
|14
|Laudicks
|9 hr
|suffrin sara
|27
|Van Wert Walmart
|15 hr
|Freemart is open
|2
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC