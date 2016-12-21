Kasich vetoes Ohio bill slowing green...

Kasich vetoes Ohio bill slowing green energy development

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Cleveland.com

Iberdrola Renewables built these wind turbines as part of the Blue Creek Wind Farm in Van Wert, Ohio. Gov. Kasich's veto of a bill delaying state mandates on renewable energy is only the first step toward developing more wind farms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
O.D'd 1 hr Anton lavey 2
133 Bistro 2 hr Standard atmosphere 11
Stench 2 hr Starlaker 5
dont show yur face 3 hr Yum Yum 2
Trump plans cut 30% J.P. Morgan 4 hr Starlaker 1
Pope Rush Aka Dave Hill 5 hr Mr Green Jeans 10
Van Crest of Van Wert 5 hr Hair Pile 14
Laudicks 9 hr suffrin sara 27
Van Wert Walmart 15 hr Freemart is open 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC