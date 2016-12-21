Council votes in approval of changes ...

Council votes in approval of changes in several advisory votes

About 15 Van Wert residents attended Wednesday night's City Council meeting to hear and talk about the proposed amendment to the city's alcohol ordinance. The second of three votes was taken on the proposed amendment to the ordinance concerning the sale of alcohol on public property.

