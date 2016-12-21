Club members enjoy Christmas meal
Members of the Van Wert Area Photography Club met Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Black Angus on Main restaurant for their annual Christmas dinner. It was an enjoyable evening with good food, sparkling conversation and even live piano background music.
