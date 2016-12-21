Civil Air Patrol holds Wreaths Across America ceremony

The Van Wert Civil Air Patrol Unit #296, along with the Van Wert American Legion, Van Wert VFW, Disabled American Veterans and the Convoy American Legion performed its sixth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Van Wert Regional Airport on Dec. 17. After the ceremony, the Van Wert Civil Air Patrol cadets placed the 270 wreaths that they sold on local veterans' graves at the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. This event is a simultaneous ceremony and was held in 1,228 cemeteries and memorial sites across all 50 states in the United States and several dozen more foreign locations to pay tribute to the 25 million men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

