Civil Air Patrol holds Wreaths Across...

Civil Air Patrol holds Wreaths Across America ceremony

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: The Times Bulletin

The Van Wert Civil Air Patrol Unit #296, along with the Van Wert American Legion, Van Wert VFW, Disabled American Veterans and the Convoy American Legion performed its sixth annual Wreaths Across America ceremony held at the Van Wert Regional Airport on Dec. 17. After the ceremony, the Van Wert Civil Air Patrol cadets placed the 270 wreaths that they sold on local veterans' graves at the Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert. This event is a simultaneous ceremony and was held in 1,228 cemeteries and memorial sites across all 50 states in the United States and several dozen more foreign locations to pay tribute to the 25 million men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Derek Pontius 1 hr Cheats 1
Who is Pope Rush 5 hr Linda Jackson 4
Another one gone OD 6 hr Joe Jared 11
ouramerica 7 hr united 2
133 Bistro 8 hr Just go eat it 4
Van Crest of Van Wert 14 hr Jane 8
25 days 20 hr joesfrootcake 2
O.D'd Sun Whodoneit 1
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,824 • Total comments across all topics: 277,365,635

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC