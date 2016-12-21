4 seriously hurt in Van Wert County c...

4 seriously hurt in Van Wert County crash

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Journal Gazette

Four people, including one child, were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 at Convoy Road in Van Wert County this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said tonight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Wert Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Just where are all 9 min Josh metcalfe 4
They DFS and cohesion 1 hr joesfrootcake 1
O.D'd 2 hr Whodoneit 1
Another one gone OD 2 hr Whodoneit 1
Our SAVIOR DONALD TRUMP 8 hr hacks 56
Courtney Judith 21 hr Dylan 2
29 days Sat Pope Rush says 2
See all Van Wert Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Wert Forum Now

Van Wert Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Wert Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Van Wert, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,931 • Total comments across all topics: 277,328,420

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC