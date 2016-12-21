4 seriously hurt in Van Wert County crash
Four people, including one child, were seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 30 at Convoy Road in Van Wert County this morning, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said tonight.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Wert Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Just where are all
|9 min
|Josh metcalfe
|4
|They DFS and cohesion
|1 hr
|joesfrootcake
|1
|O.D'd
|2 hr
|Whodoneit
|1
|Another one gone OD
|2 hr
|Whodoneit
|1
|Our SAVIOR DONALD TRUMP
|8 hr
|hacks
|56
|Courtney Judith
|21 hr
|Dylan
|2
|29 days
|Sat
|Pope Rush says
|2
Find what you want!
Search Van Wert Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC