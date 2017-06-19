Van Buren PD investigating drive-by shooting
No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Detective Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department. Witnesses told police a red Chevrolet Camaro with a custom grill and exhaust drove by the home as someone fired about 12 rounds out the window with a semi-automatic handgun.
