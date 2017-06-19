Van Buren PD investigating drive-by s...

Van Buren PD investigating drive-by shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: 4029TV.com

No one was hurt in the incident, which occurred shortly after 6:30 p.m., according to Detective Jonathan Wear with the Van Buren Police Department. Witnesses told police a red Chevrolet Camaro with a custom grill and exhaust drove by the home as someone fired about 12 rounds out the window with a semi-automatic handgun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 min Reality Check 37,193
Garage on Forrest Park Way Jun 18 ForestParkRanger17 3
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... May 23 MrBatt 1
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. U.S. Open
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,001 • Total comments across all topics: 281,918,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC