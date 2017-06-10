United Way of Fort Smith 1st Annual T...

United Way of Fort Smith 1st Annual Touch-A-Truck

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

It's an event to help children get interested in choosing a career. Touch-A-Truck will be held on from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Van Buren High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min --Bad Dad-- 37,279
Jennifer white Wed ccolby870 1
Garage on Forrest Park Way Jun 18 ForestParkRanger17 3
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May 26 Bufchris 204
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,761

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC