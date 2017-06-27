The Latest: Man jailed after Arkansas' monument is destroyed
A 32-year-old man has been booked in the Pulaski County jail in connection with the destruction of a newly installed Ten Commandments monument outside Arkansas' State Capitol. The driver is identified in an arrest report as Michael Tate Reed of Van Buren, Arkansas.
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Most disgusting w...
|37,444
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Mon
|my name is nobody
|6
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Bufchris
|204
