Suit takes aim at DHS after foster father gets life term: Arkansas...
A federal lawsuit filed Monday accuses members of the Arkansas Department of Human Services of turning a blind eye to a foster father's sexual abuse of more than a dozen boys and girls placed in his home. Last week Clarence "Charlie" Garretson, 66, of Van Buren, Ark., was sentenced to life in federal prison by U.S. District Judge P.K. Holmes in the Fort Smith Division of the Western District of Arkansas.On Monday, a civil suit filed by Texarkana lawyer David Carter on behalf of eight of Charlie Garretson's victims names eight individuals who served as directors and caseworkers for Arkansas DHS and also Charlie Garretson's wife, Lisa Garretson..
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 hr
|Ashamed
|36,881
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Sun
|trollingforfun
|26
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 7
|my name is nobody
|2
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|May 21
|shortskirts
|27
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC