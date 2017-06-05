Suit says DHS knew of abuse in foster home

Employees of the Arkansas Department of Human Services "condemned" 35 foster and adoptive children "to life with a known violent sexual predator" who sexually abused at least 18 of them, according to a lawsuit filed Monday in federal court in Fort Smith. The Department of Human Services knew that Clarence "Charlie" Garretson, now 66, of Van Buren had sexually assaulted two children at knife point a year before approving him to be a foster parent in 1998, according to the suit, which was filed by David Carter, a lawyer in Texarkana, Texas.

