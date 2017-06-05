Stopping wrong-way driver earns honors

An Arkansas State Police trooper who used his vehicle to stop a car being driven the wrong way on Interstate 40 near Alma was honored Thursday as Trooper of the Year for 2016. Cpl. Roy Moomey, 42, of Van Buren almost lost his life in that head-on collision early on the morning of Aug. 8 in Crawford County.

