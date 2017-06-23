Religion Notes: June 23, 2017
Old Gospel Barn gospel singing Old Gospel Barn, 11286 Louisville Road in Cox's Creek, will have a gospel singing performance at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 24. Special guests will be Brighter Day Gospel Band. Admission is free and everyone is welcome.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Kentucky Standard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|tuth
|37,238
|Jennifer white
|17 hr
|ccolby870
|1
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 18
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC