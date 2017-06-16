Other days
George J. Sun, aged 55, organizer of the Sun Bros.' Circus and known throughout the country in the circus and show business, shot and instantly killed himself at his home here early this morning.
Van Buren Discussions
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Jessica Lan
|37,017
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 7
|my name is nobody
|2
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
|Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F...
|May 23
|MrBatt
|1
