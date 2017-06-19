Other days
Women who fail to assess this year will be forced to pay a penalty when they pay their poll tax next year. During the past week about 200 Little Rock and Argenta women assessed their poll tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Ken
|37,337
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 18
|ForestParkRanger17
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May 26
|Bufchris
|204
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC