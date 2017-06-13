One Hospitalized, One Arrested Follow...

One Hospitalized, One Arrested Following Stabbing In Van Buren

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

A man is behind bars and another is in critical condition at an area hospital following a stabbing in Van Buren early Tuesday . According to Detective Jonathan Wear with Van Buren Police, the incident happened just after midnight in the Flat Rock neighborhood after two men got into a fight.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr --Bad Dad-- 37,445
Garage on Forrest Park Way Mon my name is nobody 6
Jennifer white Jun 21 ccolby870 1
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Jun 13 Three peas 39
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jun 11 trollingforfun 26
Mimzie Daniels Jun 4 Carl 1
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) May '17 Bufchris 204
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,868 • Total comments across all topics: 282,085,417

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC