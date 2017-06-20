My old Arkansas home

My old Arkansas home

It turns out that Arkansas' history as a state roughly coincides with the age of an old house on an acre of ground in Van Buren, Ark. There were a lot fewer Arkansans back when the old house was still new, for it's believed to have been built around 1837, which would make it the second-oldest home in that storied city.

