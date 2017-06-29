Monument smashing suspect has history...

Monument smashing suspect has history of mental illness

A man who police say intentionally smashed his car into a Ten Commandments monument outside a state Capitol for the second time in recent years has a long history of mental illness, and experts say his case underscores the lack of options available to those who need mental help. An Arkansas judge on Thursday set bond at $100,000 for Michael Tate Reed, who appeared via video from the Pulaski County jail.

