Monument smashing suspect has history of mental illness
A man who police say intentionally smashed his car into a Ten Commandments monument outside a state Capitol for the second time in recent years has a long history of mental illness, and experts say his case underscores the lack of options available to those who need mental help. An Arkansas judge on Thursday set bond at $100,000 for Michael Tate Reed, who appeared via video from the Pulaski County jail.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|57 min
|Michelle
|37,492
|Garage on Forrest Park Way
|Jun 26
|my name is nobody
|6
|Jennifer white
|Jun 21
|ccolby870
|1
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Jun 13
|Three peas
|39
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jun 11
|trollingforfun
|26
|Mimzie Daniels
|Jun 4
|Carl
|1
|Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10)
|May '17
|Bufchris
|204
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC