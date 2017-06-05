Man given probation in child-sex guil...

Man given probation in child-sex guilty plea

A Van Buren man was given four years' probation after pleading guilty Friday in Franklin County Circuit Court to felony sexual indecency with a child as part of a sex ring that involved four other defendants and at least three minors. Weston James Clayborn Bailey, 21, entered the plea to the Class D felony, which carries a maximum six-year prison sentence.

