Longtime Van Buren Police Chief Retires

Friday Jun 23 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

After spending decades with the Van Buren Police Department, Chief Kenneth Bell is turning in his badge for good. He s tarted in the department in 1985 and became chief in 2001.

Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

