4 people arrested in Van Buren drive-by

Read more: NWAonline

Charged with committing a terroristic act and unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle, both felonies, were Jonathan Immanivong, 23, and Allison Ashley, 20, both of Fort Smith, and Jasmine Greene, 19, of Van Buren. The three were being held Friday in the Crawford County jail, according to a news release from the police department.

