USA Truck Wins 'Most Valuable Employers for Military' Award

Tuesday May 9 Read more: Transport Topics

USA Truck in Van Buren, Ark., is a winner for the 2017 Most Valuable Employers for Military. Awarded by RecruitMilitary, the recognition serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify top employers to target for civilian careers.

