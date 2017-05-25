USA Truck Wins 'Most Valuable Employers for Military' Award
USA Truck in Van Buren, Ark., is a winner for the 2017 Most Valuable Employers for Military. Awarded by RecruitMilitary, the recognition serves to help military-experienced job seekers identify top employers to target for civilian careers.
