USA Truck Appoints Werner Hugo Senior Vice President, Trucking Operations
Mr. Hugo joins USA Truck from 7 Hills Transport, Inc., where he had served as Chief Operating Officer. "Werner is an outstanding operational executive with a proven track record of enhancing enterprise value at a variety of trucking companies over the past 17 years," said USA Truck President and Chief Executive Officer James Reed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Ashamed
|35,892
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|1 hr
|A atman
|26
|Intentional Lies about Powell (May '11)
|Wed
|Stacy
|8
|Sanitation fraud
|May 16
|City Lies
|1
|John that works for forsgren
|May 13
|RHP
|7
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|May 10
|Kim
|24
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|May 9
|Leah
|67
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC