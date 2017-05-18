USA Truck Appoints Werner Hugo Senior...

USA Truck Appoints Werner Hugo Senior Vice President, Trucking Operations

Monday May 8

Mr. Hugo joins USA Truck from 7 Hills Transport, Inc., where he had served as Chief Operating Officer. "Werner is an outstanding operational executive with a proven track record of enhancing enterprise value at a variety of trucking companies over the past 17 years," said USA Truck President and Chief Executive Officer James Reed.

