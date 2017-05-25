Review: 'Intimate Apparel' gets a fin...

Review: 'Intimate Apparel' gets a fine as silk staging by Ten Thousand Things

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: Star Tribune

When dramatist Lynn Nottage won a Pulitzer Prize last month for "Sweat," a play about factory workers that's now on Broadway, she became the first female playwright to twice win the nation's most esteemed literary prize . But her storytelling prowess was evident long before, including her 2003 play "Intimate Apparel," revived now by Ten Thousand Things Theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Is the Barling Police Department supported by t... (Apr '10) 48 min Bufchris 204
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr Don down on dover 36,131
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Wed Fruststrated 25
News Fired Fort Smith Sanitation Director Plans To F... Tue MrBatt 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) May 21 shortskirts 27
Brickeys Unit. ... Arkansas prison riot 10 inm... (Feb '10) May 19 bug 16
Intentional Lies about Powell (May '11) May 17 Stacy 8
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,433 • Total comments across all topics: 281,297,111

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC