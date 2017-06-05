Police surround Van Buren home during stabbing investigation 52 MIN
Law enforcement officers are preparing to enter a barricaded home that was the scene of a stabbing Friday morning, Crawford County Sheriff Ron Brown told 40/29 News. Officers went to the scene of the stabbing, on the 1900 block of North 24th Street.
