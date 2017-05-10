Net Loss for USA Truck Accelerates in First Quarter
The first-quarter net loss for USA Truck more than doubled and revenue fell, but the truckload carrier's new CEO said he intends to return the troubled company to profitability by this year's third quarter. The Van Buren, Ark.-based company lost $4.89 million, or 61 cents a share, on revenue of $101.7 million.
