I-540 bridge check to shut outer lanes

A routine inspection of the Interstate 540 bridge over the Arkansas River between Fort Smith and Van Buren will require lane closures today and Wednesday, the Arkansas Highway and Transportation Department said. The outside lanes of the bridge will be alternately closed from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. both days, weather permitting.

