City Council Meeting Preview: May 2, 2017
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2017 inside room 219 of City Hall, located at 113 W. Mountain St. in Fayetteville. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF documents with detailed information on each item of business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fayetteville Flyer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Now_What-
|35,507
|Randy Davis or Terry Campbell for Sebastian Cou... (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Leah
|67
|Marcella Murphy
|Mon
|starrgoddess
|1
|Ki Harris
|May 5
|Komo7912
|1
|Chris and Brandi Bowerman
|May 4
|Anutitian1
|2
|Ron Fields - What is he really capable of? (Jul '08)
|May 4
|shockingnews
|5
|Alma Man Convicted of Child Porn Charges is out...
|May 3
|shockingnews
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC