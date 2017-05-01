The Doobie Brothers donate $20,000 in...

The Doobie Brothers donate $20,000 in retired equipment to Van Buren High School

Wednesday Apr 12 Read more: KFVS12

Rockit Cargo, Chapman, and Burrows worked together to get the equipment over half way across the nation from San Francisco. Students at Van Buren High School in Missouri are learning about music thanks to a band that's been rocking since way before they were born.

