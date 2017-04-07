Crawford County Man Arrested After Child Porn Investigation

A Crawford County man was arrested on Friday after a cybertip led officers to find a collection of child pornography, a press release from the Crawford County Sheriff's Office states. Richard Saxton, 65, was arrested after the Van Buren Police Department, Crawford County Sheriff's Office and the Department of Homeland Security served a search warrant to an address north of Van Buren city limits.

