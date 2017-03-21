Van Buren To Draft Ordinance Banning Smoking In City Parks
Recently, commissioners of the Parks and Recreation Department in Van Buren voted to draft an ordinance banning smoking in all city parks. The draft comes after city leaders said they received calls from citizens about litter from cigarette butts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|15 min
|Now_What-
|34,544
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|ricardosanchez
|32
|John that works for forsgren
|Mar 25
|RHP
|1
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 25
|Say What
|6
|Metal Detecting in Fort Smith
|Mar 24
|Jpauley
|2
|Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T...
|Mar 23
|Helen
|1
|Cover up
|Mar 19
|Cover up
|2
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC