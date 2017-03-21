Van Buren To Draft Ordinance Banning ...

Van Buren To Draft Ordinance Banning Smoking In City Parks

Tuesday Mar 21 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Recently, commissioners of the Parks and Recreation Department in Van Buren voted to draft an ordinance banning smoking in all city parks. The draft comes after city leaders said they received calls from citizens about litter from cigarette butts.

Van Buren, AR

