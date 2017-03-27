USA Truck finalist for RecruitMilitary's Most Valuable Employer for Military award
USA Truck, a capacity solutions provider headquartered in Van Buren, Arkansas, is a finalist for the 2017 Most Valuable Employers for Military, awarded by RecruitMilitary. "Nearly 30 percent of our driver team members are U.S. military veterans," says James D. Reed, president and CEO.
