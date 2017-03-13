Proposed Smoking Ban To Be Considered...

Proposed Smoking Ban To Be Considered For Van Buren City Parks

Monday Mar 13

City leaders in Fort Smith banned smoking in city parks a few weeks ago , and now another city in the River Valley is trying to follow suit. Right now, the City of Van Buren doesn't have a law that prohibits people from smoking in their six city parks.

Van Buren, AR

