New Lines, Fewer Outages; SWEPCO's plans diplayed at meeting tonight

Plans for new Southwestern Electric Power Company transmission lines through parts Washington and Crawford counties to reduce the number of power outages will be presented Thursday. The electric company plans to plans to rebuild approximately 42 miles of existing 69-kilovolt transmission line from Greenland to Van Buren and is estimated to cost $40 million.

