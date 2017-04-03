New Lines, Fewer Outages; SWEPCO's plans diplayed at meeting tonight
Plans for new Southwestern Electric Power Company transmission lines through parts Washington and Crawford counties to reduce the number of power outages will be presented Thursday. The electric company plans to plans to rebuild approximately 42 miles of existing 69-kilovolt transmission line from Greenland to Van Buren and is estimated to cost $40 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|XYZ
|34,672
|Cover up
|Wed
|Fyi
|3
|Ron Fields - What is he really capable of? (Jul '08)
|Wed
|Shameonyou
|4
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Wed
|Wondering
|33
|john morris nick
|Tue
|where is morgan
|1
|Fennys on Towson ave
|Apr 1
|Wondering
|1
|John that works for forsgren
|Mar 25
|RHP
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC