National Weather Service Holding Storm Spotter Training In Van Buren
The class will start at 7 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren. Trained storm spotters help the NWS monitor the skies around their communities during severe weather and provide reports to local officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|6 hr
|guest
|34,188
|Fort Smith Principal Arrested On Prostitution C... (Sep '10)
|Wed
|Amber
|47
|cheating, lying, rotten dogs in barling!!!! (Sep '10)
|Mar 13
|Disgusting
|73
|Ron Fields - What is he really capable of? (Jul '08)
|Mar 13
|Rub it rub it good
|3
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Mar 11
|berettabone
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Mar 11
|Crimefighta
|30
|Happy with TV Bill?
|Mar 10
|Millertime Solutions
|1
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC