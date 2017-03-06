National Weather Service Holding Stor...

National Weather Service Holding Storm Spotter Training In Van Buren

Monday Mar 6

The class will start at 7 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center at 1820 Chestnut St. in Van Buren. Trained storm spotters help the NWS monitor the skies around their communities during severe weather and provide reports to local officials.

Van Buren, AR

