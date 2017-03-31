Local Volunteers Will Help Rebuild In...

Local Volunteers Will Help Rebuild In Peru After Deadly Flooding

Friday Mar 31

"They've had more accumulation in the last four weeks than in the last 18 years," said Dale Walker, board member of Tom Cox World Ministries. About 700,000 homes have been damaged or effected by the flooding, and more than 125,000 homes have been totally destroyed.

