Local Volunteers Will Help Rebuild In Peru After Deadly Flooding
"They've had more accumulation in the last four weeks than in the last 18 years," said Dale Walker, board member of Tom Cox World Ministries. About 700,000 homes have been damaged or effected by the flooding, and more than 125,000 homes have been totally destroyed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,841
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|3 hr
|Concerned
|390
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|15 hr
|Dennismenace
|38
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|23 hr
|ricardosanchez
|24
|electronic harrassment
|Sun
|DUDE
|3
|Cover up
|Apr 10
|Heehaw
|4
|Ron Fields - What is he really capable of? (Jul '08)
|Apr 5
|Shameonyou
|4
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC