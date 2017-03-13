Grants add incentive for cities to ba...

Grants add incentive for cities to ban smoking in their parks

Read more: NWAonline

Several cities and counties in Arkansas have banned smoking in their parks to maintain a healthy atmosphere for children and adults, but there is also an economic motive behind the bans. Alma Mayor Keith Greene said the City Council is pursuing an ordinance after he was asked at a recent Arkansas Parks and Recreation Department hearing for a state Trails for Life Grant whether Alma banned smoking in its city parks.

Van Buren, AR

