Free Prom Dress Giveaway To Be Hosted...

Free Prom Dress Giveaway To Be Hosted In Van Buren

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 29 Read more: 5NEWSonline.com

Prom is right around the corner for a lot of high schools, and many girls are looking for the perfect gown, but might not be able to afford it. Normally, prom dresses can cost as much as $100 to $200 in some department stores.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr XYZ 34,573
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Mar 29 ricardosanchez 32
John that works for forsgren Mar 25 RHP 1
News Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10) Mar 25 Say What 6
Metal Detecting in Fort Smith Mar 24 Jpauley 2
News Documentary Crew Compares Melissa Witt Murder T... Mar 23 Helen 1
Cover up Mar 19 Cover up 2
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,744

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC