AWC welcomes veteran service officer
The Arkansas Department of Veteran Affairs recently opened its District 4 office within the Arkansas Workforce Center in Russellville and welcomed Robert Petersen as the first district veteran service officer in the area. Pope, Newton, Searcy, Johnson, Van Buren, Conway, Montgomery and Yell counties are included in District 4. The district comes as the seventh out of eight districts in the state to open.
