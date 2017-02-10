Van Buren Man Convicted Of First Degr...

Van Buren Man Convicted Of First Degree Murder For Killing Brother

Friday Feb 10

A Van Buren man was convicted of first degree murder by a Crawford County Jury on Friday , according to Crawford County prosecuting attorney Marc McCune. Curtis Roberts, 58, was convicted of shooting and killing his brother , Michael Roberts, on Nov. 18, 2015 inside his home, McCune said in a post.

