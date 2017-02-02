Port, rail, truck hub proposed
Members of the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority are hearing from a consultant who, if hired, would search for a private firm to build and operate an intermodal port on the Arkansas River. Nationally known port planner and designer John Vickerman has spent the past three days in western Arkansas making presentations of his proposal to the governing boards of Fort Smith, Van Buren, Crawford and Sebastian counties and to the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, the main members of the 7-year-old intermodal authority.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 min
|Now_What-
|33,586
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Tue
|Truthbetold
|28
|Anybody know
|Jan 29
|Sketchyfolks
|1
|Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16)
|Jan 23
|Truth
|21
|The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14)
|Jan 18
|silence do good
|17
|B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07)
|Jan 18
|Candra
|23
|Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16)
|Jan 12
|FindingSeekingKno...
|23
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC