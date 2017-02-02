Port, rail, truck hub proposed

Members of the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority are hearing from a consultant who, if hired, would search for a private firm to build and operate an intermodal port on the Arkansas River. Nationally known port planner and designer John Vickerman has spent the past three days in western Arkansas making presentations of his proposal to the governing boards of Fort Smith, Van Buren, Crawford and Sebastian counties and to the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, the main members of the 7-year-old intermodal authority.

