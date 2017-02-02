Port, rail, truck hub proposed

Port, rail, truck hub proposed

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Members of the Western Arkansas Intermodal Authority are hearing from a consultant who, if hired, would search for a private firm to build and operate an intermodal port on the Arkansas River. Nationally known port planner and designer John Vickerman has spent the past three days in western Arkansas making presentations of his proposal to the governing boards of Fort Smith, Van Buren, Crawford and Sebastian counties and to the Fort Chaffee Redevelopment Authority, the main members of the 7-year-old intermodal authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Van Buren Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min Now_What- 33,586
Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15) Tue Truthbetold 28
Anybody know Jan 29 Sketchyfolks 1
Morgan Nick Abduction and Cover Up (Aug '16) Jan 23 Truth 21
News The Growing Threat From The Fort Smith Police C... (Jan '14) Jan 18 silence do good 17
B-12 shots with fat burner (Aug '07) Jan 18 Candra 23
Morgan Nick- phone calls (Jul '16) Jan 12 FindingSeekingKno... 23
See all Van Buren Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Van Buren Forum Now

Van Buren Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Van Buren Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Van Buren, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,023 • Total comments across all topics: 278,494,641

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC