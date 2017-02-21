Port proposal OK'd by 2 quorum courts
Quorum courts in Crawford and Sebastian counties have voted to express support for a proposal to solicit interest in the development of an intermodal port in Crawford County. Each quorum court voted to contribute $40,000 toward a $200,000 fee to hire John Vickerman's Vickerman and Associates to draw up a "request for expression of interest" and circulate it throughout the port development industry to attract companies to invest in developing a rail, truck and water port on the Arkansas River east of Van Buren.
