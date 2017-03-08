Meet the Artist: James Anderson
Mena Art Gallery's featured artist for March will be James Anderson, a photographer from Van Buren. Jim is a retired school teacher who taught and coached in Poteau, Oklahoma for 30 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mena Star.
Comments
Add your comments below
Van Buren Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Now_What-
|34,078
|cheating, lying, rotten dogs in barling!!!! (Sep '10)
|8 hr
|Disgusting
|73
|Ron Fields - What is he really capable of? (Jul '08)
|10 hr
|Rub it rub it good
|3
|Official Heckler And Koch 22Lr Replica Rifles (Jan '10)
|Sat
|berettabone
|3
|Morgan Nick. What happened to her? (Oct '15)
|Sat
|Crimefighta
|30
|Happy with TV Bill?
|Mar 10
|Millertime Solutions
|1
|Jenny Lind Asst. Chief arrested for impersonati... (Oct '11)
|Mar 4
|Jenny lind resident
|389
Find what you want!
Search Van Buren Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC