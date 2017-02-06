Local Man Gets His Bear Back

Local Man Gets His Bear Back

A Fort Smith man romanced a woman he loved 20 years ago with a six-foot-tall replica bear. After she passed away, the bear was stolen from her former Van Buren home.

