Fort Smith to ante up $40,000 for port study

City directors have decided to support an effort to gauge interest in developing an intermodal port on the Arkansas River in Crawford County. The directors voted unanimously earlier this week to chip in $40,000 toward hiring a Virginia consultant who has proposed drawing up a request for expression of interest and circulating it throughout the port development industry to attract companies to invest in developing a rail, truck and water port on the river.

